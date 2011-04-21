How to Play Real Racing 2 HD in 1080p

One of the coolest things about iPad 2 is the ability to display games on your HDTV while using Apple’s device as a controller.

For now, Firemint’s Real Racing 2 HD is the best way to take advantage of this feature. Not only is it incredibly enjoyable, but the recent 1.10 update lets you play this outstanding App in stunning 1080p resolution.

To do this, you’ll need key pieces of equipment. From there, setup is fairly easy.

Let’s start with the basics.

What you’ll need:

An iPad 2- Buy one here

Real Racing 2 HD, updated to version 1.10- Download it here

Apple digital AV adaptor- Buy one here

An HDMI compatible HDTV- We’ll let you do the picking.

HDMI cable- Amazon should do the trick.

The setup:

Step one: Connect the digital AV adaptor to the iPad 2 through the 30-pin dock connector.

Step two: Plug HDMI cable into the adaptor.

Step three: Plug opposite end of HDMI cable into one of the HDTV’s HDMI ports.

Step four: Adjust channel/input mode on the HDTV.

Step five: Launch Real Racing 2 HD from the iPad.

Troubleshooting:

What if a cable becomes disconnected?

The iPad 2’s screen will briefly go blank, then the game will reappear. Even better, the game will automatically pause during a single player race.

What if I don’t see anything on the HDTV

Check to make sure the cables are firmly in place and connected correctly. If you still don’t have a picture, adjust the channel/input on the HDTV.

What if I don’t hear anything?

Hit the mute switch on the iPad 2, check the volume on the HDTV. If nothing else works, reboot the iPad 2 and re-launch the game.

The HDMI cable disconnected during the intro, killing the picture.

Tap the iPad 2’s screen.

Cables disconnected during a multiplayer race and the game didn’t pause.

Real Racing 2 doesn’t pause during a multiplayer race.

Happy racing.

Thanks to Firemint for the tips.

