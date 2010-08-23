How To Play Political Scaremongering To Your Advantage

If republicans win, expect a sudden change of economic outlook from this man

Jeff Miller at A Dash of Insight makes the good point that many of the most pessimistic economic forecasters are those who don’t have formal forecasts which can be proven wrong.He also makes the important point that much of the negativity these days is politically-inspired.



If the Republicans were in power, a great many bearish pundits would probably be spinning a far more optimistic take on the current economy… and some democratic pundits would be eviscerating every piece of positive data or policy.

Dash of Insight:

The economic scaremongers. There is a wide and obvious disparity in economic expectations. In general — and there are a few notable exceptions — the mainstream economic community sees modest economic growth and little near-term chance of a recession. The “pop economists” blogging on the topic are far more pessimistic. Those who do not do formal forecasts are more pessimistic. Those who have a political agenda are pessimistic. Those who need blog hits (a group that distressingly now includes mainstream media) are pessimistic.

The political scaremongers. There is a natural market for negativity. Those out of power can and should attack, claiming nothing has worked and nothing will work. It is great political theatre.

Every politician, even the optimists, need to pepper their speeches with pessimistic caveats, in order to survive. Yet if one can separate politics from investing, then the fact that negativity has become politically correct could be good news for those actually buying stocks:

The confluence of negativity should be attractive for long-term investors. Since our models also join in with a buy signal, this is a particularly good time for equity investors.

What’s funny is that despite the professional money managers at the heads of major institutional funds, the average investor ultimately makes the major asset allocation decisions when he chooses to place his money in stocks, bonds, commodities, etc. So the bias towards negativity must be having an effect right now.

