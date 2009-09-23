How To Play Natural Gas With Small Cap Stocks

For those who feel natural gas prices could mean-revert to higher levels in the long-term, gas-related stocks may be the more reliable play than futures contracts or ETF’s such as United States Natural Gas (UNG).



Oil Trader’s Blog highlights three natural gas small cap stocks which have been under substantial pressure year to date, shown below. Note that Delta Petroleum has fallen over 50% in just the last two days due to a bad exploration result. Feel free to suggest more gas-related names.

1. Delta Petroluem (DPTR)

2. Teton Energy (TEC)

3. Royale Energy (ROYL)

Disclaimer: This is by no means a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. All of these companies require further due diligence by potential investors and are highly volatile.

