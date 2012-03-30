How To Play Beer Pong Like A Dartmouth Frat Boy

Beer pong is mentioned a few times in Rolling Stone’s feature about frat culture at Dartmouth.



The story follows Sigma Alpha Epsilon brother, Andrew Lohse, whose personal down word spiral lead him to write an editorial damning campus Greek culture earlier this year.

A lot of what went on in the story isn’t that hard to imagine, but since Dartmouth has its own special way of playing beer pong, we thought we’d give you an illustration.

We found this video of Dartmouth brothers at play on YouTube check it out below.

(And click here to see what else brothers did in Rolling Stone’s article.)

