How to play Apple Music using Alexa on your Amazon Echo speaker

Ryan Ariano
Elaine Thompson/APYou can connect other music apps besides Amazon Music, like Apple Music, to Alexa on your Amazon speaker.

There are many audio streaming services out there, but if you have an Amazon speaker, like the Echo, chances are that you mostly use Amazon Music, since that’s what Amazon speakers default to.

However, if you have Apple Music, or are simply ready to make a change, you can luckily connect Apple Music to your Amazon Alexa speaker and use the platform to play music. Once connected, you can play music from your Apple Music account on any Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Amazon Echo (From $US99.99 at Amazon)

iPhone 11 (From $US699.99 at Best Buy)

iPad (From $US329.99 at Best Buy)

Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $US899.99 at Best Buy)

MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)

Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)

How to play Apple Music using Alexa on an Amazon Echo speaker

1. Open the Amazon Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

2. Tap the three lines in the top-left corner.

How to play Apple Music on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap the three lines to open a menu.

3. Tap “Settings” at the bottom of the dropdown menu.

How to play Apple Music on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Setttings.’

4. Scroll down and tap “Music and Podcasts.”

How to play Apple Music on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Music & Podcasts.’

5. Tap on “Link New Service” under the “Services” menu bar

How to play Apple Music on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘Link New Service.’

6. Tap on the Apple Music icon. You can also tap the Apple Podcasts icon to play Apple podcasts on your speaker.

How to play Apple Music on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap on the Apple Music icon or the Apple Podcasts icon.

7. Tap “ENABLE TO USE” to connect your Apple Music account to your Alexa app. This might require you to log into your Apple Music account.

How to play Apple Music on AlexaRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap ‘ENABLE TO USE.’

To play Apple Music on your Alexa speaker, ask Alexa to play a song or podcast while adding “on Apple Music” at the end of your request.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.