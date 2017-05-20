How to play '22 Seconds,' the addicting new game from the creators of 'Ballz'

Your newest addiction is here in the form of 22 Seconds, an infuriating new iPhone game.

Made by Ketchapp Games, the controversial company behind “2048” and “Ballz,” 22 Seconds is incredibly simple. So simple, in fact, that you’ll immediately be embarrassed you’re not better at it.

The game is a lot like Pinball, in that you have to send a ball down a path, avoiding obstacles along the way. But like the name suggests, you only have 22 seconds to get as far as you can.

Here’s how to play.



via GIPHY

'22 Seconds' is played by swiping on your phone screen. As soon as you make your first move, the countdown begins. Ketchapp You move your ball forward by swiping from the bottom toward the top. But it's not as easy as it sounds -- in fact, Ketchapp describes '22 Seconds' as 'easy to learn, hard to master.' Ketchapp The timer will flash on the screen, which makes things a bit stressful. There are also walls and moving obstacles in the way, which will slow you down. Ketchapp You'll be able to collect diamonds as you go. When you collect enough, you can cash them in for different balls, like one that looks like a watermelon or another that looks like a pug. Ketchapp The goal is to get as far as you possibly can. When the timer runs out, '22 Seconds' will tell you how far you made it. You can either share your impressive record with friends, or try again. Ketchapp '22 Seconds' is free to download and play, although $US0.99 will unlock the ad-free version. The game is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.