How To Pin Your favourite Sites To Your Mac's Dock, Just Like Internet Explorer 9

One of our favourite features in Internet Explorer 9 is the ability to pin sites to your taskbar for easy access.



These icons create what are called “site specific browsers” that allow you to launch the page in a browser that can only surf that specific site.

This feature doesn’t come included in any browsers for Mac (we may see it in Firefox 5), but thanks to the free app Fluid, you can add SSBs to your dock in a few seconds.

Here’s how it works:

Download Fluid here and launch it.

Enter the URL you would like to add to your dock and click “Create.”

The SSB will be added to your Applications folder (or any other folder you designate). Drag it to your dock.

Click to launch the SSB and you can browse your favourite site without launching your primary browser.

You can also select the default icon for the site, or select a photo of your own.

