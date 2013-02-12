A Handy Trick Every Windows 8 User Must Learn

The new touch-friendly Start menu on Windows 8 can be a bit jarring at first, but with a little practice, you’ll find it can be incredibly useful.



One of our favourite features is the ability to “pin” bookmarked websites and your favourite apps to the Start screen. Watch the video below to see how it’s done.



Produced by Robert Libetti

Music: “Off to Osaka” by Kevin MacLeod



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.