How to pin message conversations on your iPhone in iOS 14 to keep important chats at the top of your screen

You can pin message conversations on an iPhone to the top of the Messages app using the new software update, iOS 14.

The Apple Messages app lets you pin up to nine conversations to the top of the app for easy access.

Conversations can be pinned or unpinned with just a few taps.

If you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 14, you may have been prompted to pin conversations in your Messages app. This new feature allows you to pin up to nine conversations to the top of the app for easy access, and you can add and delete pins at any time. Note that after you’ve pinned conversations, any unread messages not part of those conversations will appear beneath your pins.

How to pin message conversations on an iPhone with iOS 14



1. Go to the Messages app.

2. In the top left corner, tap “Edit.”

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Tap ‘Edit’ in the top left corner of the Messages app.

3. Tap “Edit Pins.”

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider From the dropdown menu, tap ‘Edit Pins.’

4. Pin messages to the top of the app by tapping the yellow pin icon next to the conversation.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Tap the yellow pin icon to pin a conversation.

5. When finished, tap “Done.”

Alternatively, you can pin a conversation to the top of the app by pressing and holding your finger on a conversation, then tapping “Pin.”

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider You can also press and hold on a conversation and choose ‘Pin’ in the pop-up menu.

How to unpin message conversations on iPhone with iOS 14



1. Go to the Messages app.

2. In the top left corner, tap “Edit.”

3. Tap “Edit Pins.”

4. Tap the minus “-” symbol next to a name to unpin the conversation.

Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business Insider Tap the minus sign on a pinned conversation to unpin it.

5. When finished, tap “Done.”

Alternatively, you can unpin a conversation by pressing and holding your finger on a conversation, then tapping “Unpin.”

