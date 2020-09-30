How to pin message conversations on your iPhone in iOS 14 to keep important chats at the top of your screen

Abigail Abesamis Demarest
Maskot/Getty Images
  • You can pin message conversations on an iPhone to the top of the Messages app using the new software update, iOS 14.
  • The Apple Messages app lets you pin up to nine conversations to the top of the app for easy access.
  • Conversations can be pinned or unpinned with just a few taps.
If you’ve updated your iPhone to iOS 14, you may have been prompted to pin conversations in your Messages app. This new feature allows you to pin up to nine conversations to the top of the app for easy access, and you can add and delete pins at any time. Note that after you’ve pinned conversations, any unread messages not part of those conversations will appear beneath your pins.

How to pin message conversations on an iPhone with iOS 14

1. Go to the Messages app.

2. In the top left corner, tap “Edit.”

PinunpinAbigail Abesamis Demarest/Business InsiderTap ‘Edit’ in the top left corner of the Messages app.

3. Tap “Edit Pins.”

Pinunpin2Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business InsiderFrom the dropdown menu, tap ‘Edit Pins.’

4. Pin messages to the top of the app by tapping the yellow pin icon next to the conversation.

Pinunpin3Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business InsiderTap the yellow pin icon to pin a conversation.

5. When finished, tap “Done.”

Alternatively, you can pin a conversation to the top of the app by pressing and holding your finger on a conversation, then tapping “Pin.”

Pinunpin4Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business InsiderYou can also press and hold on a conversation and choose ‘Pin’ in the pop-up menu.

How to unpin message conversations on iPhone with iOS 14

1. Go to the Messages app.

2. In the top left corner, tap “Edit.”

3. Tap “Edit Pins.”

4. Tap the minus “-” symbol next to a name to unpin the conversation.

Pinunpin5Abigail Abesamis Demarest/Business InsiderTap the minus sign on a pinned conversation to unpin it.

5. When finished, tap “Done.”

Alternatively, you can unpin a conversation by pressing and holding your finger on a conversation, then tapping “Unpin.”

