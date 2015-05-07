How to pick the perfect pair of shoes for every colour suit

Dennis Green

There’s no special trick to matching shoes and suits. The colours either go together or they don’t — there is no middle ground.

Luckily, it’s not very hard to figure out what goes with what, when there so many resources available for the suit-wearing guy. Especially with this handy cheat-sheet infographic from our friends at Brazilian menswear site Moda Para Homens. We translated it from their native Portuguese into English.

Though their style is a bit Brazil-centric (olive green is probably not as common in America, and whatever you do, don’t wear those large-buckled shoes), the basic matching idea still shines brightly through.

MPH — Moda Para Homens

