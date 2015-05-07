How to pick the perfect pair of shoes for every colour suit

There’s no special trick to matching shoes and suits. The colours either go together or they don’t — there is no middle ground.

Luckily, it’s not very hard to figure out what goes with what, when there so many resources available for the suit-wearing guy. Especially with this handy cheat-sheet infographic from our friends at Brazilian menswear site Moda Para Homens. We translated it from their native Portuguese into English.

Though their style is a bit Brazil-centric (olive green is probably not as common in America, and whatever you do, don’t wear those large-buckled shoes), the basic matching idea still shines brightly through.

