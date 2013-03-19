Check Out This Infographic Before You Pick Any Upsets In Your NCAA Tournament Bracket

Here’s a cool breakdown of how many upsets typically happen in the NCAA Tournament from FanSpeak.
The takeaways:
- About 80% of 2-6 seeds win in Round 1
- About 62% of the 2-6 seeds who have been upset in Round 1 have been either 5- or 6-seeds
- There are typically four or five 2-6 seeds who get upset in Round 1 every year
Handy:
How Many Upsets Will There Be in Round 1 of NCAA Tournament? From Fanspeak.com
