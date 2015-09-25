11 tips to capture perfect pictures of Sunday's supermoon eclipse

This weekend a supermoon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, making the blood-red spectacle appear bigger and brighter than usual, according to NASA.

The eclipse will start Sunday night at 10:11 p.m. EDT, peak around 10:47 p.m. EDT, and last until 11:23 p.m. EDT.

This kind of event won’t happen again until 2033, so you might feel the urge to take some photos.

Bill Ingalls — a senior photographer for NASA — is a pro at photographing the moon, as you can see in these pictures. And in anticipation of this weekend’s celestial event, he’s shared some basic advice for photographers who want to capture the rare “super blood moon” on camera.

Scroll down to see Ingalls’ tips, plus a few others we’ve rounded up to help you record the rare astronomical event in all its glory.

