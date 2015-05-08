How to permanently delete all your dating profiles

A recent study found that a remarkable 30% of users on the dating app Tinder aren’t actually single.

But how many of those people are still on Tinder by accident?

See, contrary to the assumption of many (including a Business Insider coworker or two), deleting the Tinder app off your phone doesn’t mean you have deleted your account.

Here’s how you really delete all the online dating accounts you’re sick of:

Tinder

To repeat: Deleting the app does not delete your account. To delete your account for real, navigate to the Settings pane, select App Settings, scroll down and select Delete Account. You’ll then see a message that says “Account successfully deleted” if it worked.

“If you subscribed to Tinder Plus, deleting the app and/or your account does not cancel your subscription,” Tinder says on its FAQ page. You have to cancel your subscription via email.

OkCupid

OkCupid gives you the option of deleting or disabling your account. If you disable it, your profile will be removed, but you will be able to get all your old information, pictures, and messages back if you want in the future.

To permanently delete it, just go to Settings in either the app or desktop, and select “Delete Account.”

Here’s a quick link to do just that.

Hinge

It turns out you can’t delete your Hinge profile from your smartphone, you’ve got to do it via a desktop computer.

Simply click here from a computer (will not work from mobile device) and remove the app from the list. Then, on your phone, delete the app icon as you normally would.

Match.com

If you don’t have a paid subscription, you can cancel your membership by visiting the Change/Cancel Membership page in your Account Settings (look for the gear icon).

Cancelling your membership will hide your profile and photos, but you’ll still be able to reactivate your account if you sign in.

Rather confusingly, Match has a separate section describing how to delete a profile permanently, but the answer is just not to even log back in once you’ve cancelled:

Coffee Meets Bagel

There’s no simple, do-it-yourself way to delete your Coffee Meets Bagel profile. You have to actually contact the company and have them do it for you. Reach out at [email protected]

eHarmony

There are two steps to deleting your eHarmony account.

First, you have to “close” it, meaning matches can no longer see your profile. Do that by going to Settings > Account Settings > Billing > Close Account.

Then, to get rid of it completely and permanently, you have to email [email protected] with the subject line “Delete My Account Information.” In the body of the email, ask for all your personal information to be deleted.

Grindr

To delete your Grindr profile, open the app, tap Grindr Mask > Settings > Privacy > Tap delete profile >Confirm.

