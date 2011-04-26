How To Delete Your Files From Dropbox Before The Government Gets To Them

There has been a lot of concern over the past week about Dropbox’s update to its Terms of Service. Like most online storage services, Dropbox says it will turn your files over to the government if requested to do so.



At the end of the day, the policy won’t affect most users. But for those of you who are still a bit nervous, there’s a way to permanently delete your files from Dropbox so no one can get to them.

After you delete a file, it’s moved to a temporary trash bin. To get rid of it for good, here’s what you do:

Log in to your Dropbox account on dropbox.com

Click the Show Deleted Files tab

You’ll see files you’ve already deleted and previous versions of other documents. Check the ones you want to delete.

Click the More tab and select Permanently delete. Click Permanently delete folder from the popup window and you’re all set.

Keep in mind this will remove your files from Dropbox for good, so make sure you have them copied to your computer first.

Photo: Screenshot

[Lifehacker via Digital Inspiration]

Don’t Miss: Why Dropbox Is The Best Online Storage Service

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.