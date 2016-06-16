How to perfectly poach an egg in the microwave

Poaching eggs can seem daunting and time consuming. But it’s actually easy to make.

You can safely poach eggs in your microwave. All you need is a coffee mug, water, a saucer, and an egg of course.

Here’s how it’s done:

Step 1: Fill your mug with half a cup of water. Step 2: Gently crack the egg into the mug of water. Make sure the egg is completely submerged in the water. Step 3: Place the saucer on top of the mug so that it covers the opening. Step 4: Microwave the egg for approximately a minute.

Slide your now poached egg onto a slice of avocado toast (just a suggestion) with a slotted spoon, cut into it, and watch the yolk run out.

