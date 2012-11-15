INSTANT MBA: Stop Being a Perfectionist And Pay Attention To Customers

Photo: Rob Webber

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Rob Weber, co-Founder of W3i:“Owners of new products or new businesses really need to guard themselves against over investing themselves in a certain concept. Otherwise they run the risk of really burning too much energy on something that has no real opportunity to succeed.”



When entrepreneurs focus solely on their idea and get too attached, they lose sight of what customers want. If you’re constantly working on perfecting your idea or product, you become disconnected from customers because there’s no time to check in with them for validation that you’re actually meeting their needs.

Instead of being a perfectionist, Weber suggests you accept something that’s minimally viable so you can get it out there. Weber experienced this at W3i when he worked on a project for over a year only to realise it wouldn’t work.

“We were so worried about getting it perfect that by the time we finally got it released, it might have been perfect for what our vision was, but I don’t think our vision was right. That’s the problem with perfectionist thinking.”

