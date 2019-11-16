How to pause a download on your PS4 in 4 steps, to prioritise which games or apps download first

- You can pause a download on your PS4 in just a few simple steps.
- When you pause a PS4 download, it allows you to prioritise which games update or download first.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Sony’s PS4 is one of the most popular systems for gaming.
However, like other gaming consoles, the PS4 is plagued with automatically downloading multiple items and updates at the same time.
So, if you recently picked up a new game, but a game you previously installed needs a 40 GB patch before you can play, it is going to be a while before you can enjoy the game.
Thankfully, there is a way for you to control which items download on your PS4. Here’s how you can pause a download on a PS4.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
PlayStation 4 (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to pause a download on your PS4
1. Boot up your PS4, or head to your PlayStation menu if your console is already on by clicking the PlayStation button on the centre of your controller.
2. Push up on the left thumbstick (or pressing up on the d-pad) and press the X button on “Notifications.”
3. You’ll see several notifications – click on the one that says “Downloads.”
4. Select the download(s) that you wish to pause by hitting X on your controller to open a new page, then hit X again to pause the download.
Now your download has been paused. If you are ready to resume downloading that particular item, you can repeat step four above and resume the same download you paused.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to sign into your Playstation Network account on a PS4, and set up two-step verification for added security
-
How to add friends on your PS4 in 6 simple steps
-
‘Why won’t my PS4 turn on?’: How to troubleshoot your PS4 if it won’t turn on, using 4 different methods
-
How to remove a credit card from your PS4, and edit or add other cards to make purchases from the PlayStation Store
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.