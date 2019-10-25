How to password protect a PDF on a Mac computer to secure sensitive files

- You can password protect a PDF on a Mac computer in a few simple steps using the Preview app.
- Adding password protection to a PDF can make the file even more secure and is the best practice when sharing any sensitive information.
- A PDF is one of the best ways to share information because the files can be unalterable – unlike with a Word or Pages document that’s easily edited and added to, PDF content is locked in place.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
It takes about 10 seconds to add password protection to a PDF when you use a Mac‘s Preview software, and those few seconds you invest could save you hours of work and thousands of dollars if securing that document now prevents information theft later.
Whenever you are sharing a PDF with even potentially sensitive information, such as your address, bank info, Social Security number, and more, you owe it to yourself to encrypt the file, securing it with a password.
Here’s the quick and easy process for doing it.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $US1,299.99 at Best Buy)
How to password protect a PDF on Mac
1. Open the PDF that you want to password protect, then click “File” in the taskbar at the top of the screen.
2. Select “Export…” from the dropdown menu.
3. At the bottom of the pop-up window, check the box next to “Encrypt.”
4. Enter a password, then re-enter it where indicated to verify, then hit save.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to change the name of your Mac computer in 4 steps, so that it’s easier to find on your local network and AirDrop
-
How to wipe a Mac computer, and reset it to its factory settings
-
How to delete downloads on your Mac to free up space and help your computer run more efficiently
-
How to find downloads on your Mac computer in 3 ways
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.