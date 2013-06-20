17 Places You Must Go To Party Like A Big-Money D.C. Insider

The St. Regis WashingtonThe Washington Marriott Wardman Park made $179,694 from Democratic fundraisers in 2012.In Washington D.C., you’re only as good as your last fundraiser.



The centre for Responsible Politics released a report Tuesday revealing the most popular D.C. hotels and restaurants for D.C. politicos to host fundraisers, and how much money they spent at each.

The top 10 lists for both parties reveal that in the 2012 election season, Democrats spent a total of $3.1 million at their favourite spots. Republicans clocked in at $4.6 million.

The Republican National Committee, the Obama Victory Fund and Rep. Eric Cantor (R-Va.) all shelled out serious cash during 2012. It would appear that when politicians want to raise money, they almost always want to do it at a steakhouse.

If you’re looking to live the lifestyle of a Washington insider with a big-league budget, even if just for one night, we have your guide to the favourite dining rooms of Republicans and Democrats alike. And there is some overlap — three of the restaurants appear on the top 10 lists of both parties. Get ready to get dressed up and dip into your retirement fund.

Reviews are courtesy of Yelp. For hotel fundraisers, reviews are based off the on-site restaurant.

