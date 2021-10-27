How to pair a Firestick remote to your Amazon Fire TV, and add or replace remotes

To use your Amazon Fire TV, you must first pair its remote. Pictureesque Japan/Shutterstock

You can pair your Firestick remote by pressing and holding down the “Home” button.

There are extra steps you’ll need to take if you’re pairing a second Firestick remote.

You can pair some non-Firestick remotes, but they must use specific Bluetooth profiles to work.

If you have an Amazon Fire TV, the Firestick remote can be a useful tool. But before you can start using it, you have to pair the remote to your TV.

The process will vary slightly depending on whether or not you have existing paired remotes, as well as whether you’re using an off-brand Bluetooth remote.

Here’s what you need to know to pair your Firestick, or other compatible remote, to your Amazon Fire TV.

How to pair a Firestick remote

1. Hold down the Home button on your Firestick remote for 10 seconds.

2. You’ll then either see the blue light on your remote flash a few times, or there will be an on-screen confirmation message that your remote has been paired. If you don’t see either, try unplugging the Firestick from its power source and taking out the batteries, then reconnecting it and adding the batteries back. Then try holding down the Home button again.

How to add or replace a Firestick remote

Quick tip: You can also use this method for replacing a remote. Just be sure to check its compatibility and remove the old remote at the end.



1. Press the Home button on your original Firestick remote.

2. Select Settings.

3. Choose Controllers and Bluetooth Devices.

Select ‘Controllers & Bluetooth Devices’ in the menu. William Antonelli/Insider

4. Go to Amazon Fire TV Remotes.

Select ‘Amazon Fire TV Remotes.’ William Antonelli/Insider

5. On the next screen, select Add New Remote.

Go to ‘Add new remote.’ William Antonelli/Insider

6. Press and hold the Home button on your new Firestick remote until it’s recognized.

7. Using your old remote, press Select. Both remotes should then appear in your list.

How to pair a Firestick remote when you lost the old one

If you don’t have a working, paired remote, you can use your phone as a remote to connect your new Firestick remote instead:

1. Open the Firestick app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android.

2. Select your Fire TV device – or select Add device if you don’t see that option – then enter your account login information.

3. Enter your PIN to start using your phone as a remote.

4. Using your phone or tablet, select Home then hit Settings.

5. Choose Controllers and Bluetooth Devices.

6. Go to Amazon Fire TV Remotes and select Add New Remote.

7. Press and hold the Home button on your new Firestick remote until it’s recognized.

8. On your phone or tablet, press Select. Your new remote should then appear in your list.

How to pair a non-Firestick remote

In order to pair a non-Firestick remote, it has to be compatible.

Amazon Fire TV recognizes specific types of Bluetooth profiles, including advanced audio distribution profile (A2DP), human interface device profile (HID), and serial port profile (SPP).

Your remote’s user manual should say which type of Bluetooth profile it uses, and it might even say if it’s Amazon Fire TV compatible.

If it is compatible, here’s how to pair your remote:

1. Go into the Settings of your Fire TV menu.

2. Choose Controllers and Bluetooth Devices.

3. Select Other Bluetooth Devices.

Click ‘Other Bluetooth Devices.’ William Antonelli/Insider

4. Choose Add Bluetooth Devices.

Click ‘Add Bluetooth Devices.’ William Antonelli/Insider

5. Your Amazon TV will then scan for your device. Once it recognizes it, select the name from the list of devices on the screen.

You should see a confirmation message letting you know that your non-Firestick remote has been paired. You can then start using it as you would a regular Firestick remote.

Quick tip: If your Firestick remote isn’t working, you may want to try resetting your remote rather than getting a brand new remote.



