How to pair either version of the Apple Pencil with your iPad for precise drawing and writing

With an Apple Pencil, your iPad becomes an artist’s canvas, an architect’s drafting paper, and a writer’s notebook. The Apple Pencil lets you “write” on an iPad with far more precision than you could ever muster from your finger, making drawing and writing much more enjoyable and precise.
But before you can use an Apple Pencil with your iPad, you’ll need to pair the digital writing implement to the tablet.
Fortunately, pairing an Apple Pencil with your iPad only takes a few seconds, whether you’re using the 1st or 2nd generation Apple Pencil.
If you’re wondering which Apple Pencil you can pair with the iPad you own, check out our article, “Not all iPads can use the Apple Pencil – here’s a breakdown of which iPads are compatible with which version of the Pencil.”
How to pair a 1st
Generation Apple Pencil to your iPad
1. Remove the cap on the top of the Apple Pencil (the “eraser” end) to expose the charging plug.
2. Insert the plug into the iPad’s Lightning charging port.
3. Tap the “Pair” button that appears on your iPad’s screen.
And that’s it, your Pencil is now paired until you turn the iPad off, switch on Aeroplane Mode, connect the Pencil to another iPad, or either device runs out of battery.
How to pair a 2nd Generation Apple Pencil to your iPad
1. Rest the Apple Pencil’s flat side on the right side of the iPad Pro. It should connect magnetically.
2. Tap the word “Connect” when it appears on screen.
And that’s all there is to it.
Note that both Apple Pencils also charge by being connected to the iPad in the same way that you pair them.
