How to pair AirPods to your Apple Watch manually, if they didn't automatically pair through your iPhone

- AirPods automatically pair with your Apple Watch when they’re initially paired with your iPhone. You shouldn’t need to manually pair them.
- You can check to make sure they’re paired by looking for AirPods in the AirPlay section of the watch’s Control Centre.
- You can manually pair your AirPods to an Apple Watch by pressing the pairing button on the back of the charging case and using the Bluetooth section of the watch’s Settings app.
If you recently got a set of AirPods and you’re confused because there are no instructions for how to pair them to an Apple Watch, there’s a simple explanation – AirPods pair automatically with your Apple Watch when you set them up with your iPhone.
If you purchase an Apple Watch after you initially pair the AirPods with your phone, it’s still automatic.
As a general rule, the pairing process occurs on its own and you shouldn’t need to do anything about it.
How to check to see if your AirPods are paired with your Apple Watch
1. On your Apple Watch, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to display the Control Centre.
2. Tap the AirPlay icon.
3. On the next screen, you’ll see “Choose where to play audio:” If AirPods are one of your choices, the AirPods are properly paired with the watch.
How to manually select the AirPods to play audio
In the same way that your AirPods automatically pair with the watch, they should automatically be selected to play audio from the watch when you’re wearing them. You can also manually select them. To do that, follow the steps above to check if your AirPods are paired and simply tap “AirPods.”
How to manually pair your AirPods with the Apple Watch
You will probably never need to do this, but if the AirPods don’t pair with your Apple Watch automatically, you can pair the devices manually.
1. Put the AirPods in the charging case and close the case.
2. Open the lid of the charging case, but leave the AirPods inside.
3. Press and hold the button on the back of the charging case for about six seconds, until you see the status light start to flash.
4. On the Apple Watch, start the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Digital Crown on the side of the watch and then tapping the gear-shaped icon.
5. Tap “Bluetooth.”
6. When “AirPods” appear in the list, tap it. After a moment, it will move to the Devices section and display “Connected.”
