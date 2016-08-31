Gentlemen, here's your Labour Day packing public service announcement

Listen, we’re not saying you’re bad at packing, we’re just saying that you might be a little clumsier at it than you should be.

And one of the main contributors to this awkwardness is that fact that you, sir, do not have a dopp kit.

Consider this a public service announcement before Labour Day weekend.

A dopp kit is a simpler way of saying toiletry bag — which for most young men is a fancy way of saying “plastic-sandwich-bag-I-bought-at-the-drugstore” which, by the end of my trip, will also be filled with toothpaste.

“You are better than this,” stylist Jessica Cadmus, of the Wardrobe Whisperer, told Business Insider.

Apparently, she sees this all the time when she packs bags for her grown, Wall Street clients. This is real talk.

Luckily, the solution is so very simple. Just buy an adult-looking dopp kit and stock it with travel sized versions of the following:

Shampoo/conditioner Toothpaste/toothbrush/floss/ mouthwash Deodorant Razor/shave cream Body wash Scent (optional) Sunscreen/lotion Bug spray Tweezers Q-tips Hair product Contacts/contact solution

Keep those things in there. Do not move them. Not ever. Never ever. Replace them as needed.

Take the whole bag out for a trip (like, say, this Labour Day) and simply, gently place it in your weekend bag. Amazing.

Cadmus particularly likes hanging toiletry bags for their multiple pockets and easy packing. Check out these options from Brigg’s and Riley (pictured below), Brics Pelle, Tumi, and Victorinox.

Nordstrom Briggs & Riley ‘Baseline Deluxe’ Hanging Toiletry Kit

