The Right Way To Pack A Suitcase

Jennifer Polland

Packing well is an art: Frequent travellers know how to pack as little as possible while still toting everything they will need.

We recently published a post on the best hacks for packing a suitcase. Since it’s easier to visualise the suitcase, we’ve created an infographic that shows exactly where each item belongs.

This is what your suitcase should look like:

Skye Gould/Business Insider

