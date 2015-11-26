How to pack a suit without getting it wrinkled

It turns out, there’s a better way to travel with a suit than carrying a garment bag around the airport (or worse, ironing it when you get to your destination).

Contrary to what you may think, you can actually pack a suit in a suitcase without it becoming a gigantic wrinkle.

Here’s how you do it:

Take a suit jacket and pop one of the shoulders inside out.

Then, take the other shoulder and fold it back into the other jacket, so the inside of the jacket is facing out.

Finally, fold the jacket in half.

For pants, just fold them into three quarters along the seams.

By putting your folded garments in separate Ziploc bags and taking all the air of them before you pack them, you can ensure they don’t get squished between all your other garments.

And as always, it’s good practice to hang up all your garments in a closet as soon as you arrive at your destination.

To see those steps in video form, check out this video by One Bag, One World.

