How To Extend Your Smartphone's Battery Life

Don’t let your smartphone turn into a overpriced paperweight when the battery dies in the middle of the day.Here are some suggestions to maximise the battery life of your superpowered pocket computer.



They’re not always convenient, or easy, but if you’re down to 20% power, you might want to use these tricks to save your phone:

Turn off 3G or 4G. 3G and 4G are your phone’s default ways of talking to the internet. Yes, it’s fast, but your battery pays the price. Switch it on only when you plan on using a lot of data.

Turn off Bluetooth. Bluetooth can be one less signal your phone is searching for. Keep it turned off until you need to pair your phone with a computer or wireless headset.

Disable push notifications. Push capability for smartphone apps and email can drain your battery. Turn them off.

Keep your screen brightness in check. Make sure your LCD isn’t giving you a suntan. It’s very possible that this is where most of your battery drain happens.

Turn off Wi-Fi. Your phone uses more power when it’s constantly scanning for wireless networks to join. Turn Wi-Fi off until you need it.

Carry a spare charger. Every little bit helps. Grab a few minutes’ worth of charge wherever you see an open outlet.

Use a battery booster. Battery boosters like the Mophie Juicepack for iPhone act as a built-in spare battery, but they’ll add extra bulk to your phone.

optimise your charging strategy. Research your specific phone to find out what type of battery it uses. Lithium ion batteries are very flexible and can be charged anytime you want without fear of compromising battery life. Nickel-based batteries, should be nearly drained before recharging.

Carry a spare battery. Thanks to our commenter freddy bee for pointing out the this obvious tip we missed: Make sure to keep a spare battery around in your computer bag, purse, or desk at work.

