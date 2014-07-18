Here's The Right Way To Organise Your Refrigerator

Refrigerators are complex and beautiful machines. They’re also much more nuanced than you might expect.

For instance, did you know that the doors are the warmest, the bottom shelf the coldest, and the drawers the most humid?

What about the fact that many fruits emit a gas that accelerates rotting in vegetables, so they should always be stored separately?

Or that you should never put bread or wine on top of your fridge because the warmth will ruin it?

We made this simple graphic to help you maximise your food’s freshness.

