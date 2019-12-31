I pre-ordered a $76,900 Tesla Cybertruck. Here's each step I took to reserve one.

Tesla The Tesla Cybertruck.

While the unusual design of Tesla‘s Cybertruck pickup truck polarised observers when it was unveiled in November, the electric-car maker has received at least 250,000 $US100 refundable pre-orders, CEO Elon Musk has suggested.

Near the end of December, I pre-ordered the vehicle’s most expensive trim, though the $US100 reservation fee is the same regardless of the trim you choose.

These are all of the steps you need to take reserve a Tesla Cybertruck.

I started by going to Tesla’s website.

I then clicked on the “Cybertruck” tab at the top of the page.

After clicking “order now,” I was taken to a page that listed the three available trims. I reserved the “Tri Motor AWD” trim and added what Tesla calls “full self-driving” capability.

Though if you click on the “learn more” link below the “full self-driving” option, Tesla clarifies that despite its name, the add-on will not necessarily give the vehicle the ability to drive without human supervision.

After clicking “buy now,” I entered my contact information and credit card number.

The refundable reservation costs $US100.

After placing my reservation, I was taken to the following page.

I also received a confirmation email.

The email contained a link to create an account on Tesla’s website.

After making an account and logging in, I was able to access a page with information about my reservation.

That included a referral link, which would give me a chance to win a Model Y SUV or Roadster sports car if anyone used the link to buy a currently-available Tesla vehicle or solar panels.

My account also gave me the option to reserve a different trim or cancel my order.

Tesla says production for the two most expensive trims will begin at the end of 2021, while production for the least expensive trim will begin at the end of 2022.

Tesla Tesla Cybertruck.

