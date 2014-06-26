You Can Buy Google's New Android-Powered Smartwatches Right Now

One of the biggest reveals from Google’s I/O conference was the news that Samsung’s new Gear Live smartwatch and the LG G watch are available to pre-order starting Wednesday.

The Gear Live is similar in aesthetics to the Gear 2 smartwatch, but it’s running Google’s Android Wear operating system under the hood instead of Samsung’s own Tizen OS.

The Gear Live costs $US199, and can be pre-ordered later today over at the Google Play Store. Starting July 7, you’ll be able to pick up the wearable at Best Buy and Amazon, too.

The LG G Watch is also available for pre-order later today over at LG’s website, though we don’t know the price quite yet. The LG G Watch features a square display like the Gear Live, and is likewise powered by Android Wear.

There’s still no release date for the circular and far more attractive Moto 360 smartwatch, though Google mentioned that it will be available “later this summer.”

