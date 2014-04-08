How To Order Coffee Like A Local In 26 Countries

Chances are you order a boring, plain coffee or latte in the morning. Maybe you switch it up with a Red Eye every once in a while.

But lots of countries have far more interesting and elaborate coffee cultures. A new infographic from Cheapflights (first posted on The Daily Mail) illustrates 31 ways to drink coffee in places around the world, be it with ice cream, an egg yolk, or a slice of lemon.

It’s also filled with cool facts about the 26 countries featured on the list, like how Italy has the largest number of coffee bars per capita, and how Turkish law once permitted a wife to divorce her husband for failing to keep the family ibrik (coffee pot) filled.

Keep reading to see how people in Austria, Turkey, Malaysia, Ireland, and other countries take their morning coffee.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.