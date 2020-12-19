You can order from Burger King on Google Maps, Search, and Pay starting Monday. Here's how.

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post/Getty Images A Whopper from Burger King.

From Monday, you’ll be able to order food from more than 5,000 Burger King restaurants across the US via Google Search, Maps, and Pay.

The burger giant introduced the new ordering system in response to changing consumer behaviour during the pandemic, it said.

Here’s how to order a Whopper via Google.

From Monday, customers can order food for both delivery and pickup from more than 5,000 Burger King restaurants across the USvia Google Search, Maps, and Pay.

The burger giant introduced the new ordering system in response to changing consumer behaviour during the pandemic, it said. And by integrating with Google, Burger King is tapping further into the mobile order-ahead market, which has boomed during 2021.

To celebrate the launch of its integration with Google, Burger King is also offering customers 20% cashback on their next Burger King order of $US10 or more via Google Pay. Customers can redeem the offer when ordering through Google Pay, Search, and Maps or in Burger King stores, app, and website.

Google is one of the go-to places for customers to learn about restaurants menus, opening times, and locations, Ellie Doty, Burger King’s chief marketing officer, told Forbes. The integration will make it quicker and easier for diners to order food, she said.

This is just the start of Burger King’s collaboration with Google.

“We’ll have more to share on how Burger King and Google are working together to better meet guests’ needs for convenience in 2021,” the chain said in a press release.

Here’s how to order via Google’s services.

First, you need to search for Burger King on Google.

Burger King

Open up Google Maps to find Burger King restaurants near you.

Burger King

Pick a restaurant, and click on “order delivery.”

Burger King

This will take you to a page where you can browse Burger King’s menu and add items to your order.

Burger King

After you’ve added items, you can review your order.

Burger King

Then you progress to the checkout, where you can pay with a single tap via Google Pay, or enter credit card details.

Burger King

The chain is also rolling out new-look restaurants from 2021, which will feature food lockers, conveyor belts that deliver Whoppers to your car, and triple drive-thru lanes, as diners continue to look for contact-free service.

