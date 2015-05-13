How to order beer around the world

There’s nothing like a cold beer when you’re travelling. It’s cheap, refreshing, and every country has its own special brews.

But sometimes trying to order can get tricky when you don’t speak the local language. 

Cheapflights.com created an infographic that will help beer lovers order their favourite brews in 22 different countries around the world. 

So, the next time you’re out and about in Poland, just say “Poproszę jedno piwo” for a delicious ice-cold blend. 

See the full infographic below to become a beer ordering pro. 

How to order a beer in 22 languages infographic 02Cheapflights

