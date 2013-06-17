How To Become Invisible To The NSA's Domestic Spying Program

Flickr/Alan CleaverA designer named Peng Zhong feels so strongly opposed to PRISM, the NSA’s domestic spying program, that he created a site to educate people on how to “opt out” of it.



According to the original report that brought PRISM to public attention, the nine companies that “participate knowingly” with the NSA are Microsoft, Yahoo, Google, Facebook, PalTalk, AOL, Skype, YouTube, and Apple.

Zhong’s approach is to replace your workflow with open-source tools that aren’t attached to these companies, since they easily stay well off the government’s radar.

If you want to drop totally off the map, it’ll take quite a commitment. (Are you ready to give up your operating system?)

We’ve gathered our favourites of the apps Zhong mentioned. If you want to see all these and more, check out his site.

