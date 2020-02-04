How to open a link in a new tab on your Mac computer in 2 different ways

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider It’s easy to open a link in a new tab on your Mac.

You can easily open a link in a new tab on your Mac by right clicking or using a keyboard shortcut.

The process is the same for Safari and Google Chrome.

Whether you browse the internet in Safari or Chrome, it’s easy to open a link in a new tab.

Opening multiple tabs on your Mac is extremely helpful when doing research, online shopping, or working on a project. To quickly open another link in a new tab while keeping your existing ones open, you can right-click or use a keyboard shortcut.

The Mac keyboard shortcut is to hold down the COMMAND key and then click on the link you wish to open. The shortcut is the same for both Safari and Chrome.

You can always use the plus (+) sign at the top of the browsers to start a new search or enter another website, but here are two easy ways to open a link in new tab on a Mac.

Here’s how.

How to open a link in a new tab on a Mac by right-clicking in Chrome or Safari



1. Right click on the link you wish to open.

2. Click “Open link in New tab.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Right clicking in Google Chrome and Safari.

How to open a link in a new tab on a Mac by using a keyboard command in Chrome or Safari



You can also open link in new tab by using the Mac keyboard shortcut: Hold down the COMMAND key and then click on the link you wish to open. The shortcut is the same for both Safari and Chrome.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A new Chrome tab opening in the background.

This shortcut will automatically open the link in a new tab adjacent to your current tab.

