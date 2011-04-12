How To Open A Successful Bar In NYC When The Fail Rate Is 60%

If you want to open a bar in New York City, you will have to deal with a lot of red tape, says Michael Sinensky, owner of eight bars in the New York City area including the Village Pourhouse chain and Hudson Terrace.



Studies have found that 60% of Big Apple restaurants and bars either fail or exchange ownership in their first year. Yet Sinensky says he hasn’t had a single one of his close prematurely.

What’s his secret?

He goes through the rigorous process of opening a bar in New York City and explains why he keeps opening more.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

