How Not To Get Money From Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban

Mark Cuban is an investor in many startups.But there’s a sure way not to get his money.



Recently, a founder who collected money from another billionaire, Peter Thiel, wrote an email to Cuban with the subject line:

“Peter Thiel invested so you’re lucky I’m emailing you.”

Cuban was dumbfounded by the arrogance.

He tweeted:

How Not To Get an Investment from me- Make this the subject – “Peter Thiel invested so you’re lucky I’m emailing you”…#IMSOLUCKY — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 26, 2013

Nothing against Peter, he is a great investor. But the arrogance and ridiculousness of the kid who sent it is through the roof. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 26, 2013

