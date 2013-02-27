How Not To Get Money From Billionaire Investor Mark Cuban

Alyson Shontell
mark cuban

Photo: Getty Images/Brandon Wade

Mark Cuban is an investor in many startups.But there’s a sure way not to get his money.

Recently, a founder who collected money from another billionaire, Peter Thiel, wrote an email to Cuban with the subject line: 

“Peter Thiel invested so you’re lucky I’m emailing you.”

Cuban was dumbfounded by the arrogance.

He tweeted:

