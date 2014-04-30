Here's An Awesome Food Trick To Dazzle Your Friends

Dina Spector

Cooking is full of fun science lessons.

Michael Stevens, the host of popular science video show “VSauce” and chef Jamie Oliver team up in this YouTube video as part of the “FoodTube” series to show us how to colour eggs whites green using completely natural ingredients — no synthetic dyes or other funky stuff is involved.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of how to perform the trick. It shows science in action.

First, you’ll need an egg.

Screen Shot 2014 04 29 at 4.31.10 PMFood Tube

Next, you’ll need to chop up some some red cabbage. Soak it in water and microwave it for a couple of minutes.

Screen Shot 2014 04 29 at 4.31.34 PMFood Tube

This produces a beautiful purple juice. Red cabbage juice is commonly used as a pH indicator, or a compound that changes colour when added to a solution to indicate whether that solution is acidic or alkaline.

Screen Shot 2014 04 29 at 4.35.16 PMFood Tube

Now separate the whites into a bowl. The whites are alkaline.

Screen Shot 2014 04 29 at 4.42.58 PMFood Tube

When the purplish cabbage juice is added to the egg white, it turns them turquoise. If you cook it in a frying pan, you get “green” eggs.

Food Tube

Now check out what happens when you add acidic lemon juice to the purple cabbage juice — it turns bright pink!

Food Tube

Check out the full video below. You can find more fun science videos from VSauce here and more from FoodTube videos with Jamie Oliver here.

