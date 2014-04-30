Here's An Awesome Food Trick To Dazzle Your Friends

Cooking is full of fun science lessons.

Michael Stevens, the host of popular science video show “VSauce” and chef Jamie Oliver team up in this YouTube video as part of the “FoodTube” series to show us how to colour eggs whites green using completely natural ingredients — no synthetic dyes or other funky stuff is involved.

Here’s a step-by-step guide of how to perform the trick. It shows science in action.

First, you’ll need an egg.

Next, you’ll need to chop up some some red cabbage. Soak it in water and microwave it for a couple of minutes.

This produces a beautiful purple juice. Red cabbage juice is commonly used as a pH indicator, or a compound that changes colour when added to a solution to indicate whether that solution is acidic or alkaline.

Now separate the whites into a bowl. The whites are alkaline.

When the purplish cabbage juice is added to the egg white, it turns them turquoise. If you cook it in a frying pan, you get “green” eggs.

Now check out what happens when you add acidic lemon juice to the purple cabbage juice — it turns bright pink!

Check out the full video below. You can find more fun science videos from VSauce here and more from FoodTube videos with Jamie Oliver here.

