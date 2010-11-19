How to Name (or Re-Name) Your Business

Even the most seemingly innocuous names can be damaging. Case in point: the online pen store Pen Island (just move the sequencing of letters and you'll see what I mean.)

Even names that seem harmless can cause problems, even if there's a hint of an issue. For years, it's been widely held that the Chevrolet Nova sold poorly in Spanish-speaking countries because 'no va' means 'no go' in Spanish. Nice story, but largely untrue. For one thing, drivers had been filling up for years with a gasoline named nova; a sudden distrust of the car of the same name would make no sense.

Moreover, 'Nova' is one word, while 'no va' is two, with the emphasis on the second word. Chevrolet officials were aware of the possible mistranslation of the name and thought it unimportant. Still, once you consider a name, do some research, checking to see if it means something in another language or can be misinterpreted or misread in some way