How to name a group chat and customize the group photo on your iPhone

You can change the group text names on an iPhone — as long as everyone in the chat uses iMessage.

You can also change group text names on iPads and Macs, but the same restriction applies.

You’ll have the option to change group text photos during the renaming process.

If you have an array of group chats, it may be difficult to find the right one amongst a flurry of names and numbers.

What’s the fix? If you have an iPhone, you can change the name of group texts on the iPhone. That said, you should know that it only works if everyone in the chat is using iMessage.

Here’s what you’d need to do to change the group text name or photo on an iPhone.

Quick tip: You can also change iMessage group text names using an iPad or Mac. With an iPad, you’d use the same process as you would on an iPhone. However, on a Mac, you’d go into your group chat in the iMessage app, click the details button, and then follow the prompts.



How to name a group text on an iPhone

1. Open your group text.

2. Tap the group icons at the top of the thread. If you have iOS 14 or earlier you’ll then need to tap the info button.

Tap the group icons at the top of the thread. Devon Delfino/Insider

3. Tap Change Name and Photo.

Tap Change Name and Photo. Devon Delfino/Insider

4. Add your new group text name.

Add your group text name. Devon Delfino/Insider

5. Tap Done to set the new name.

How to add or change a group photo on an iPhone

Go into your group text. Tap the group icons at the top of the thread. (If you have iOS 14 or earlier you’ll then need to tap the info button.) Tap Change Name and Photo. Add your new group text photo. Tap Done to set the new photo.

You can choose to take a photo, or choose from the photos you’ve already saved on your phone. You could also set an emoji or Memoji as your group chat photo.