How To Nail Your Next Sales Visit

Do you know what gets your prospects excited and passionate about their work and life? Did you notice the family pictures they have around their office or the plaques hanging on the wall? Or maybe it's the signed football sitting in a glass box. Ask them about the things they find important enough to have surrounding them all day. Those objects are there for a reason. Or do you really believe your prospects wake up in the morning and just can't wait to see your presentation?

Let me give you an example. The other day I was sitting in on a follow-up sales call. There were at least 30 pictures hanging on the walls, but one stood out. It was a picture of two people skydiving, taken from the plane.

I turned to the owner of the company and asked, 'Who's the skydiver?' At that his eyes widened with excitement and his face lighted up with enthusiasm. 'That's me the first and last time I jumped out of a plane!' I asked him what it felt like the moment he was airborne (sometimes these things take a gentle prod). He then went into a big story about his post-jump excitement; his euphoria was palpable. The transition to the sales call was easy, 'Well, that's how excited you'll be when we install these six machines,' I said jokingly. We all laughed and the meeting continued, but the atmosphere was quite different from when we started.