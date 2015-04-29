How to nail a job interview using Instagram

If you don’t have an Instagram account, you might want to consider setting one up — especially if you’re in the market for a new job.

Cameron Laker, CEO of the recruitment solutions company Mindfield, tells Business Insider that organisations are starting to use Instagram as a platform to display company culture.

He encourages job seekers to follow organisations they are interested in, as it can give them “an amazing insight” into what it might be like to work there.

“You’re seeing the employment experience through the eyes of the employees,” Laker explains. “Job seekers love it because they know exactly what they’re getting themselves into when they come in for an interview.”

With the increasing emphasis that hiring managers are placing on personality profile and fit, understanding company culture can give you a leg up in a job interview.

And Instagram is once of the few resources that provide an actual inside look into a day in the life at a particular company.

Starting your interview prep on the social media platform will help you figure out whether you’d be a good fit and better prepare you to answer questions the hiring manager might ask once you’re in the hot seat. It will also help you decide what questions to ask the employer in the interview — and the hiring manager will be impressed by your deep understanding of their culture and your well-researched questions and responses.

Job seekers are not the only ones benefiting from using Instagram. Employers are using it as a key marketing tool and as a platform to announce job openings.

“Everyone that’s really progressive in the recruiting space is starting to use this as a tool to showcase their culture,” says Laker, including his company. “They’re also starting to find creative ways to turn job postings and job announcements into photos or short videos.”

