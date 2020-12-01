How to mute fleets on Twitter to prevent certain users' content from appearing on your feed

Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images

You can mute fleets on Twitter from a specific user by tapping the down arrow on the fleet and selecting “Mute.”

Fleets, Twitter’s latest feature, are image, video, and text stories that automatically disappear after 24 hours.

You can’t mute the fleets feature entirely, but you can mute fleets from certain accounts.

Twitter lets you mute all fleets from a specific user, similar to how you can mute someone’s tweets. Whether an account is posting offensive content or things you just don’t like, the mute feature is a great tool to use to customise your Twitter experience.

In November 2020, Twitter introduced its ephemeral fleets feature, which resembles Snapchat’s Snaps or Instagram’s Stories. Users can share images, videos, text, and tweets that disappear in 24 hours.

Although you can’t mute the fleets feature entirely, you can remove fleets by certain users from the fleet bar on your Twitter app’s homepage.

How to mute fleets on Twitter using the mobile app



1. Open the Twitter app on your device. Currently, fleets is only available through the mobile app.

2. Scroll through the fleets bar at the top to find the user or account you wish to mute fleets for.

3. Once you’ve found the user you want to mute fleets for, press their profile icon to view their fleet.

4. In the fleet, tap the down arrow in the top right corner.

5. In the pop-up menu, select “Mute [user].”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap ‘Mute (user)’ in the pop-up menu.

6. The next pop-up will ask you to select either “Mute Fleets” or “Mute Tweets and Fleets.”

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select ‘Mute Fleets’ to mute only the fleets or ‘Mute Tweets and Fleets’ to mute both.

After muting the user, you can select “Undo” from the dropdown menu that appears at the top of your screen to undo the action if you made a mistake.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap ‘Undo’ in the pop-up if you’ve made a mistake.

7. Depending on what you selected, the account’s fleets will no longer appear in the fleets bar on your homepage. The account you muted will not be notified of this action.

8. To un-mute an account’s fleets, go to their profile page, tap the red volume icon beside their profile picture, and then select “Unmute Fleets” from the pop-up screen.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the red volume button and select ‘Unmute Fleets’ to unmute.

