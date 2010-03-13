How To Pick Up Your Life And Move To Asia, Even If You're Not As Rich As Jim Rogers

Jim Rogers once said “If you were smart in 1807 you moved to London, if you were smart in 1907 you moved to New York City, and if you are smart in 2007 you move to Asia.”



The legendary investor stood by his word when he sold his New York mansion in 2007 and moved to Singapore.

Now it’s three years later. Who cares if you didn’t escape America in time to dodge the financial crisis. You’re ready to more to China.

How To Move To Asia If You Don’t Have As Much Money As Jim Rogers >

