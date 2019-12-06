How to move the taskbar in Windows 10 to any side of your screen

- You can move the taskbar on Windows 10 through the “Taskbar Settings” menu.
- You can move the taskbar in Windows 10 to the default bottom, top, right, or left side of the screen.
When you activate a brand new Windows 10 device, the Windows taskbar is located by default horizontally at the bottom of your device’s screen. The Windows taskbar gives users quick access to their favourite apps.
What many Windows 10 device owners don’t know, however, is that they can actually move the Windows taskbar to the top, left, or right side of the screen. It’s a simple process.
How to move a taskbar on Windows 10
1. Turn on your Windows 10 device and log in.
2. Right-click on the taskbar so a drop-down menu opens up.
3. In the drop-down menu, click “Taskbar settings” and it will open a new page.
4. After you open the “Taskbar settings,” scroll down until you find “Taskbar locations on-screen.”
5. Click it, and a drop-down menu will display, showcasing the four ways you can move your Windows 10 desktop bar: top, left, right, or bottom.
6. Select which location you want the taskbar to be placed at.
