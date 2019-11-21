How to move columns in Microsoft Excel to organise your spreadsheet data

Shutterstock You can move columns in Excel, and either morph it with an existing column or slide it in between two columns.

The ability to move columns in Excel is a great benefit when dealing with long strands of data in Excel.

You can easily move a column into another column, regardless of whether or not the other column has data. You can also move a column so it inserts into another location in the sheet alongside other columns.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With Excel, you can quickly and easily move, organise, and manipulate data in individual cells and columns. If you wish to reorder the representation of data by moving a column, there are two main ways to do it.

The first is to move the column to replace another column, which is ideal for moving a string of data into an empty area and expanding your sheet. The other main way to move a column is to actually just slide it over in between two existing data columns.

Note that for all of these, you can move more than one column at a time by holding down the shift key on your Mac or PC while clicking multiple columns.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to move columns in Excel to replace another column

1. Select a whole column by clicking on the heading of the column so it shows an arrow pointing down into the data cells.

2. Move your cursor to the line between the heading and the data so that it turns into the move cursor, which is a four-pointed arrow.

3. When you see the move cursor, click to grab the column and drag it to move it elsewhere.

4. If there is already data in the destination column, a pop-up will ask if you want to replace the data.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Click ‘OK.’

5. If you move the column to an empty space, it will move its formatting as well, leaving its former column empty and reset to default settings.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The column, along with the original formatting, has been moved to a blank space in the document.

How to move a column in Excel to slide between existing columns

1. Highlight a column by clicking on the heading of the column so that it shows an arrow pointing down.

2. Move your cursor to the line between the heading and the data so it becomes the move cursor, which is a four-pointed arrow.

3. Hold down the shift key on your keyboard. While holding shift, click on the column you want to move.

4. Drag the column to where you want.

5. If you’re doing this correctly, you should see two copies of the name of the column you’re trying to insert separated by a colon. For example, if successfully trying to move and insert the new column next to column D, you will see “D:D”.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You should see two copies of the name of the column when you place it in between two columns.

6. Let go of the mouse and it will place the column in the new location in the document.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.