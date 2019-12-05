How to move channels on your Roku to prioritise the icons you click on most often

Roku You can move the channels on your Roku media player with just a few clicks on your remote.

It’s easy to move channels on Roku to customise the position of the icons on your home screen.

To move a channel icon, navigate to it with your Roku remote and then press the asterisk button to choose “Move channel.”

You can also choose “Remove channel” if you don’t want that icon to appear on the home screen at all.

If you have more than a handful of channels on your Roku’s home screen, you might want to organise them to make the channels you use most often easier to find.

Thankfully, it’s very easy to move channels around on the home screen, and you can put them in any order you like. Here’s how to do it on your Roku device.

How to move channels on Roku



1. Using your Roku remote, navigate to the channel that you want to move.

2. Press the asterisk button. The Details pop-up window should appear.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Press the asterisk button to see the options for the selected channel.

3. Select “Move channel.” You should see arrows appear around the icon.

4. Using the arrow buttons on the remote, move the channel icon around the screen until you position it where you want it to be. When you’re done, press “OK” on the remote to save the position.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the arrow buttons to move the channel around the home screen.

5. Now just repeat that process for each streaming channel app that you want to move around the screen. If you don’t want to see an app appear on the home screen at all, you can choose “Remove channel” from the Details pop-up.

