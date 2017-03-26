7 tricks to motivate yourself to clean your house even when you don't want to

I recently moved to a new apartment and in the process of cleaning out my old bedroom, I discovered what a disgusting human being I have been for the last three years.

I’ve always thought of myself as relatively clean and organised — I shower daily, launder weekly, and make it a point to never leave food wrappers or dirty dishes lying about. Impressive, no?

And yet. I found dust bunnies that had grown into mutant rabbits under my bed; a bag of dried mascara on my dresser; and crumpled-up supermarket receipts stuffed in a desk drawer.

Upon arriving at my new apartment, I vowed to myself that I would never let this happen again. That, no matter how busy and overwhelmed I felt by the demands of daily life, I would Swiffer and scrub and purge unnecessary junk on a regular basis.

So that when guests come over, I could, theoretically, invite them to peer under the bed and wipe their finger along the dresser top and marvel at my exceptional hygiene practices. In case I needed further prodding, Business Insider’s Erin Brodwin had recently written a story on the scientific benefits of tidying up.

I knew this would be easier talked about than done — housework can be boring and annoying and exhausting all at once. And so I sought research and expert opinion on ways to motivate myself to stay clean and organised (or really, to do anything).

Here’s the best of what I found:

