Moisturizer can be the most important part of your skincare routine. Here's how to do it right.

Moisturizer is one of the most important parts of skincare, as it prevents premature ageing and can help with acne.

But sometimes it can be hard to know when to put it on.

Here is how to properly apply moisturizer and why it’s one of the most important parts of any skincare regimen, according to dermatologists.

Moisturizing is one of the most important parts of any skincare routine but it can be hard to figure out what kind to look for, and how to reap the benefits from it.

Here is a step-by-step, dermatologist-approved guide on exactly how and when to apply moisturizer, why moisturizer is important, and what to look for when you’re buying one.

Why is moisturizer so important?

Hydration is crucial for your skin’s ability to regulate itself. While the overproduction of oil can cause breakouts, so can dryness.

Moisturizing your face can reduce your chance of developing extreme dryness or oiliness, according to the University of Tennessee Medical Centre.

While it’s a common misconception that people with acne shouldn’t add more moisture to the equation, moisturizing your skin twice a day in the mornings and night after cleansing can actually reduce the overproduction of oil in your skin and decrease your acne.

According to cosmetic dermatologist, Dr. Heidi Waldorf, well-moisturized skin will be more likely to control oiliness on its own.

“[Healthy skin] holds in moisture and exfoliates on its own, is soft to the touch, and reflects light well,” Waldorf said.

Using a moisturizer can also prevent premature ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

What should you look for when you’re buying moisturizer?

Effective moisturizers use humectants to pull in moisture, emollients to smooth the surface and provide a silky feel, and an occlusive to lock the moisture in.

If you have oily skin, try looking for a moisturizer in a gel consistency as it can feel less heavy on your skin but still do the trick. in terms of hydration.

For normal to dry skin, a cream moisturizer can help balance your skin all day rather than leaving it thirsty midway through.

How do I apply it?

While it may depend on your specific skin needs, generally you should apply moisturizer in the morning and before you go to bed.

According to Waldorf, the best time to apply moisturizer is after your other skincare steps, but before sunscreen. If you have steps beyond cleansing â€” like toner, applying serums, and exfoliating â€” you should apply your moisturizer to seal in all of the beneficial skin treatments.

If you prefer to just cleanse and moisturize, make sure to leave your face a little bit damp before applying your moisturizer on top. This will seal in the additional moisture from the water.

In the morning, you should layer your moisturizer under your sunscreen to protect your skin from the sun’s harsh UV rays, which can also cause damage.

If you feel like you want extra moisture at night, you can double up and put on a night cream, which oftentimes is a heavier duty moisturizer that is thicker than your daytime one.



