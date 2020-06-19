How to 'mod' someone on Twitch, and appoint them as a moderator for your channel

Casimiro PT/Shutterstock There are two simple ways to mod someone on Twitch.

To mod someone on Twitch, you can use either the /mod command, or open the user’s profile.

Moderators on Twitch can ban chat members and delete messages, and are identified by an exclusive sword badge.

It takes a lot of work to run a successful Twitch channel. Putting the video and audio together can be stressful enough, but once your fanbase grows large enough, you’ll also have a wild chatroom to deal with.

You shouldn’t have to do moderation work while trying to entertain. If you find yourself in this situation, you likely need moderators, or mods for short.

Mods on Twitch can ban rulebreakers and delete chat messages. You can tell them apart from other users by the green-and-white sword icon next to their name. They’re essential for any public chatroom.

While finding a good mod is a process not to be taken lightly, it’s simple to assign the moderator role once you find the right candidate.

Here’s two ways you can mod someone on Twitch, using any browser on your Mac or PC.

How to mod someone on Twitch



Both modding methods will require the person you want as a moderator to be in your chatroom.

With the /mod chat command



1. Once you’re streaming, and the person who you want as a moderator is in your chatroom, direct your attention to the stream chat.

2. In the chat, type out the command: “/mod username” (without the quotes). In place of “username” will be the name of the user you’re adding as a mod. For example, /mod Business_Insider.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The /mod command is just one of several commands you can use in your stream’s chat.

3. Send the message, and that person will be made a mod.

Through their user profile



1. Once the person you want to mod is in the stream chat, click the username of the person you want to make a moderator.

2. Beneath their profile overview, there will be an icon with an outline of a person, and a plus sign next to it. Click it, and they will be added as a moderator.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Only the streamer and other mods will see this option.

If you want to remove someone’s mod privileges, use the command “/unmod username.” You can also type “/mods” to see a list of all the moderators currently in the channel.

