How to minimise a window screen on a Mac in 2 different ways, so you can use your screen space more efficiently

You can quickly minimise the screen on a Mac to increase screen space.

You can quickly minimise a window screen on a Mac, as well as exit full-screen mode to minimise a window, so that you can more efficiently use your computer’s screen space.

If you aren’t used to using a Mac, the various keyboard commands and locations of simple tools can be confusing. That includes finding the minimise button for your windows.

That said, all it takes to adjust to Mac’s system is a bit of time familiarising yourself with its various quirks.

For those who are unfamiliar with a Mac's setup, it can be confusing, and doing things as simple as minimising the screen or getting out of full-screen mode can present a small challenge.

However, once you get more familiar with the system, it can become quick, easy and even intuitive.

To get you started, here’s what you need to know to minimise a window screen on a Mac:

How to minimise a window screen on a Mac

There are two primary ways you can get this done:

1. Click the yellow button in the top-left corner of the window – when you do, the screen will disappear and a small icon of it will appear in your dock.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider There are several simple ways to minimise the screen on Mac.

2. Use the keyboard command “Command+M” to minimise the screen.

On the other hand, if you’re viewing a window in full-screen mode, you can quickly exit using one of the following methods, and then use either of the above methods to minimise your screen:

1. Press Control + Command + F.

2. Move your cursor to the top left corner and when the top toolbar appears click the green button.

